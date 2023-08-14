Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. decreased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 53.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,715 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D stock opened at $49.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.45. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.32 and a 1 year high of $86.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.80.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.89%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

