Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 450 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. cut its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,478 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 77.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at $220,163.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $44,703.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at $220,163.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on FIS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.16.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $56.29 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.57 and a 12 month high of $103.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 161.74% and a positive return on equity of 12.54%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.23%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.