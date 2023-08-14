SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Holdings Boosted by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SSNC. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 43,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 31,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 14,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 418,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,657,000 after purchasing an additional 44,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 16.7% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 22,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.11.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $56.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.98. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.25 and a 52 week high of $64.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.06%.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 200,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $12,006,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

