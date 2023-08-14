GW&K Investment Management LLC Invests $2.94 Million in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 175,663 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,942,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Orthofix Medical as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $6,826,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $3,285,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 17.2% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 40,249 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,916 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical in the first quarter worth about $2,592,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Orthofix Medical

In other Orthofix Medical news, insider Kevin J. Kenny sold 3,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $73,644.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,431 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,189. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Kevin J. Kenny sold 3,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $73,644.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,189. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin J. Kenny sold 4,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $82,973.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Orthofix Medical Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of OFIX stock opened at $19.92 on Monday. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $23.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc operates spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Global Spine and Global Orthopedics segments. The Global Spine segment comprises the bone growth therapies products, which manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; the spinal implants products designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and the biological products, such as regenerative products and tissue forms which allow physicians to treat a variety of spinal and orthopedic conditions.

