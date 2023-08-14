GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $2.68 Million Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XHR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1,735.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XHR opened at $11.90 on Monday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $18.46. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.33%.

XHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,508 rooms across 14 states.

