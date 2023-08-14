General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Position Lifted by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in General Electric by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,813.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $6,102,006.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,383,813.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

NYSE GE opened at $114.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.65. General Electric has a 52-week low of $48.06 and a 52-week high of $117.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.67.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

