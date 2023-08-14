Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 43,500 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. decreased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 64.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,500 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 66,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.7% during the first quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.7% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman purchased 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.37 per share, with a total value of $1,615,390.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,386.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance
Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $33.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.16 and a 200-day moving average of $33.21. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $41.31.
Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.18%.
Keurig Dr Pepper Profile
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.
