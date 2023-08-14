Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 4,140 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. reduced its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,140 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,707,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,291,854,000 after purchasing an additional 245,923 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,921,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,998,000 after purchasing an additional 72,931 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,493,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,120,000 after purchasing an additional 206,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 224.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,379,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,053 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $127.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at $602,286.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $283,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,507.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $107.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.45. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $100.64 and a 1-year high of $136.77. The company has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.59.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a $0.952 dividend. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 59.25%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Further Reading

