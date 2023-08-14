GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $321,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,440,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,854,000 after purchasing an additional 14,336 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 8.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 101,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 154,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 14,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LXP Industrial Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $9.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. LXP Industrial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.92.

LXP Industrial Trust Dividend Announcement

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $87.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.35 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 238.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on LXP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

LXP Industrial Trust Profile

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

Featured Stories

