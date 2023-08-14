Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $110.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.46. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $123.09.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.38%.

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $456,569.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,571,960.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,864 shares of company stock valued at $3,528,313 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COF. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.09.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

