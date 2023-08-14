GW&K Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 164,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Topgolf Callaway Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MODG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Compass Point cut their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Topgolf Callaway Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.44.

In other news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III acquired 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.06 per share, for a total transaction of $109,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,288,705.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 862,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,636,817.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III acquired 6,400 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.06 per share, for a total transaction of $109,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 837,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,288,705.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $370,542 over the last three months. 11.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MODG opened at $16.80 on Monday. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $25.96. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.40 and a 200 day moving average of $20.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

