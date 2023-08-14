Foster & Motley Inc. Has $311,000 Stock Position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNX. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 91.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $1,377,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,736,964.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $1,377,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,736,964.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $740,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,260,425.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,354,205 shares of company stock worth $222,456,874. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TD SYNNEX Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE SNX opened at $99.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.62. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $78.86 and a 1-year high of $111.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.39 and a 200-day moving average of $94.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.12). TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 19.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $106.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SNX

TD SYNNEX Profile

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.