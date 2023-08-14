Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Position Reduced by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 13.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,571,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,012,000 after buying an additional 526,776 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,328,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,139,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,243,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,514,000 after buying an additional 121,771 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 18.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,362,000 after buying an additional 307,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 574,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,538,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE WOR opened at $70.34 on Monday. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $75.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.12.

Worthington Industries Increases Dividend

Worthington Industries ( NYSE:WOR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.84. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Worthington Industries news, SVP Catherine M. Lyttle sold 7,900 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $543,757.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,012,376.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Catherine M. Lyttle sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $543,757.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,012,376.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph B. Hayek sold 21,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $1,454,845.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,080 shares in the company, valued at $9,175,866. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,311 shares of company stock worth $6,106,132. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on WOR. StockNews.com began coverage on Worthington Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Worthington Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, manufactured consumer, building, and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

