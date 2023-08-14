GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 905 Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.27% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,150,000 after purchasing an additional 52,677 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 53.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter worth about $246,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 60.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter valued at about $1,989,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Schnitzer Steel Industries Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SCHN opened at $31.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $869.04 million, a P/E ratio of 92.91 and a beta of 1.56. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.96 and a 12 month high of $37.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Announces Dividend

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:SCHN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 220.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.