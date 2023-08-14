GW&K Investment Management LLC Takes $2.54 Million Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 63,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 33.6% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 106,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 53.7% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 388,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,580,000 after acquiring an additional 135,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $793,000. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance

RARE stock opened at $36.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.31. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $54.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by ($0.14). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 220.54% and a negative net margin of 178.91%. The firm had revenue of $108.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RARE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $130.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $76,700.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,570 shares in the company, valued at $494,290.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 2,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,737,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $76,700.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,290.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,387 shares of company stock worth $219,356. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

(Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Articles

