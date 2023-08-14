Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 471 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,389 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 202.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,126,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,044 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $951,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,583 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth $35,423,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,507,038 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $153,758,000 after buying an additional 1,298,729 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,227,301 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $190,656,000 after acquiring an additional 866,329 shares during the period. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $27.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.28. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.24 and a 12 month high of $34.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

BEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $25.50 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

