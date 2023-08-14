Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Bought by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 41.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,730 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kanzhun were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZ. Blue Creek Capital Management Ltd raised its position in Kanzhun by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blue Creek Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,392,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,502,000 after acquiring an additional 35,387 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 73,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 14,905 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 60,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 24,947 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Kanzhun during the first quarter worth about $4,709,000. 54.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BZ has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.10 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Kanzhun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup started coverage on Kanzhun in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Kanzhun in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.27.

Kanzhun Price Performance

NASDAQ BZ opened at $15.94 on Monday. Kanzhun Limited has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $26.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.67 and a beta of 0.41.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $186.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.86 million. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 3.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kanzhun

(Free Report)

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

Featured Stories

