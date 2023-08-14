Foster & Motley Inc. Purchases 246 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,479,000 after purchasing an additional 57,678,466 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,937,315,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722,435 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,090,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,834,000 after buying an additional 4,147,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 61.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $9,705,609.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,210,343. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,984,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $61.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $264.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.07 and its 200 day moving average is $61.33. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.72%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

