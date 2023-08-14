Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Acquires 7,555 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 59,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 3.3% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $291,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,381,370.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $1,014,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,832.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $291,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,381,370.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,801,485. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB opened at $59.65 on Monday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.81.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

