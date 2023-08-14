Foster & Motley Inc. Purchases New Shares in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,080 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

Patrick Industries stock opened at $81.94 on Monday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.75 and a 1-year high of $87.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.49.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.05. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $920.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 24.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Patrick Industries news, President Jeff Rodino sold 5,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 156,933 shares in the company, valued at $12,554,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total value of $172,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,664,991.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Jeff Rodino sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 156,933 shares in the company, valued at $12,554,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,600 shares of company stock worth $5,908,859. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PATK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Patrick Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Patrick Industries from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Patrick Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

Patrick Industries Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

