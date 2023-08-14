Foster & Motley Inc. Purchases 74 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 676 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $20,406,948,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.1% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $562.67.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $562.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $571.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $540.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $511.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

