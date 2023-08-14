LKQ Co. (LKQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the auto parts company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.

LKQ has a payout ratio of 25.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect LKQ to earn $4.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.

Shares of LKQ opened at $53.66 on Monday. LKQ has a 1-year low of $46.20 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.04. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. LKQ had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. LKQ’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that LKQ will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $124,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,275.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 45,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 831,734 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,209,000 after acquiring an additional 62,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,044,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $343,077,000 after acquiring an additional 251,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

