Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 6,750 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in Vistra by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vistra by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 54,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 1.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 14.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Vistra news, Director Julie A. Lagacy bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.84 per share, with a total value of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,367.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VST shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vistra from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vistra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $30.14 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $30.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.206 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.40%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

