Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 3,395.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 59.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. 70.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

LTC Properties Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE LTC opened at $33.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.18, a current ratio of 13.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.87 and a 52 week high of $45.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.34.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Insider Transactions at LTC Properties

In other news, Director Timothy Triche sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $198,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,207.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

See Also

