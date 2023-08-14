Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,316,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,965,000 after buying an additional 101,468 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 878,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,554,000 after purchasing an additional 35,629 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 793,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 26,749 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 791,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,877,000 after purchasing an additional 51,008 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 642,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,077,000 after purchasing an additional 74,463 shares during the period.

Get Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF alerts:

Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DIV opened at $17.14 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.31. Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $15.93 and a 52-week high of $21.10. The firm has a market cap of $621.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF Company Profile

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.