Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,286 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,367 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 22,966 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,575,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 166.7% in the first quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,934,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 29.5% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,704 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth $280,000. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $374.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 64.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.21 and a 12 month high of $399.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $378.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.04.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The medical device company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $877.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.81 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is presently 1.03%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COO. Citigroup raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $431.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.44.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

