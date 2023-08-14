Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 85 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,125.0% in the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth $258,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 27.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 277,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.5% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 67,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,315,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.3 %

STZ stock opened at $267.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of -146.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.12 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $255.79 and its 200 day moving average is $236.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -194.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total transaction of $468,476.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,187.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, Director Ernesto M. Hernandez sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $1,368,134.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,581. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total transaction of $468,476.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,187.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,819 shares of company stock valued at $27,054,755. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.24.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

