Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stake in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) by 109.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,900 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.10% of BRP worth $6,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BRP in the first quarter worth about $37,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in BRP by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in BRP in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in BRP in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in BRP in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DOOO shares. TD Securities cut shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of BRP from C$138.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of BRP from C$139.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of BRP from C$145.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.56.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $83.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.23 and its 200 day moving average is $80.60. BRP Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.71 and a twelve month high of $92.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. BRP had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 315.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.133 per share. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is 6.31%.

(Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

