Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Reduces Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $6,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHTR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $273.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $498.43.

Charter Communications Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $427.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The firm has a market cap of $64.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.93. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.66 and a fifty-two week high of $484.27.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.66 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 35.69% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total value of $879,808.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,721.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Articles

