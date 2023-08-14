Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $6,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 16,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,470,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,271,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

TDG opened at $873.28 on Monday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $499.63 and a 12 month high of $940.00. The stock has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $866.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $791.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $1.38. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $820.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $920.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $725.00 to $840.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $960.00 to $1,013.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $870.00 to $1,044.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $889.07.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $878.41, for a total value of $10,395,103.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $878.41, for a total transaction of $10,395,103.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.68, for a total value of $2,438,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,602 shares of company stock worth $48,686,166 in the last three months. 7.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

