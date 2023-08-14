NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Stock Position Reduced by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,659 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.19% of NorthWestern worth $6,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 17.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in NorthWestern by 11.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 971.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $70,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,125 shares in the company, valued at $593,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Stock Up 0.1 %

NorthWestern Announces Dividend

Shares of NWE stock opened at $53.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.95 and a 200-day moving average of $57.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. NorthWestern Co. has a 12 month low of $48.68 and a 12 month high of $61.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NWE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on NorthWestern from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility Operations; Natural Gas Utility Operations; and Other. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

