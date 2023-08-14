Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 719 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Ossiam lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,206.7% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $132.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $77.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.39. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $150.88.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.32.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

