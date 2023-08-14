Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 335 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,924 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Oracle by 843.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.37.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $113.06 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The firm has a market cap of $306.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,990,421.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

