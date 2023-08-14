Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,848 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 33.8% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 72.2% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 169,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,285,000 after purchasing an additional 71,263 shares during the period. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.6% in the first quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 27,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $143.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 307.41%.

A number of research firms have commented on IBM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.75.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

