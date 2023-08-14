Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 2,696 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its position in Sysco by 1.7% during the first quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 29,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its position in Sysco by 5.1% during the first quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Sysco by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,107,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,486,000 after purchasing an additional 54,393 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 22.9% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 20.2% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.91.

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE:SYY opened at $71.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.22 and a fifty-two week high of $87.41.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.