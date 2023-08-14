RFG Advisory LLC Grows Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 28.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE HSY opened at $223.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.28. The company has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.28. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $211.49 and a 1-year high of $276.88.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.192 per share. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 47.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSY. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hershey from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.92, for a total transaction of $3,704,119.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,500 shares in the company, valued at $30,540,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 187 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.66, for a total transaction of $45,190.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,752,738.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.92, for a total value of $3,704,119.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,540,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 278,510 shares of company stock worth $72,335,743 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

