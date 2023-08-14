RFG Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,826 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 495.2% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADSK. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. OTR Global downgraded Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $247.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.84.

Autodesk Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $207.96 on Monday. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.61 and a fifty-two week high of $235.01. The company has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a PE ratio of 53.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $65,251.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,352.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

