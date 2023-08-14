United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 480,717 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,540 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $190,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in URI. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

URI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Argus raised their price objective on United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $440.92.

URI opened at $488.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $256.23 and a 12 month high of $492.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $436.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $410.11.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.23 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

