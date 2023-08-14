Truist Financial Trims Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Target Price to $43.00

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised Sealed Air from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sealed Air from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group cut Sealed Air from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Sealed Air from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.09.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $38.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24. Sealed Air has a 1-year low of $37.34 and a 1-year high of $59.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.78 and its 200-day moving average is $44.72.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 154.56% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 97,798.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 266,885,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,675,435,000 after acquiring an additional 266,613,271 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,970,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291,607 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,576,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,828,000 after acquiring an additional 97,907 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,261,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,736,000 after acquiring an additional 237,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,130,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,889,000 after acquiring an additional 83,885 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

