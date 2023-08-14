TD Cowen Cuts Copa (NYSE:CPA) Price Target to $125.00

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by TD Cowen from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Copa from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Copa from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Copa from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Copa from $138.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Copa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Copa presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $130.50.

NYSE CPA opened at $97.69 on Friday. Copa has a one year low of $65.01 and a one year high of $121.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.30.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.67. Copa had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $809.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Copa’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Copa will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Copa by 38.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 744,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,286,000 after buying an additional 207,800 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Copa by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Copa in the second quarter valued at $248,000. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Copa in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Copa by 54.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

