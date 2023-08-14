Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $180.22 Million Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,161,481 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,462 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $180,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 43.3% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $160.49 on Monday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.20 and a 12-month high of $173.06. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.79 and a 200 day moving average of $156.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.04.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 23,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $3,948,668.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,163,110.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 74,741 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $12,474,272.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,363,023.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 23,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $3,948,668.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,007 shares in the company, valued at $8,163,110.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,775 shares of company stock worth $43,532,251 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

