Clearstead Advisors LLC Invests $48,000 in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTLT. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,169,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212,040 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Catalent by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,842,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,505 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in Catalent by 151.3% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,547,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,669 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at $65,774,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at $63,088,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Catalent news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $69,988.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,101 shares in the company, valued at $4,057,940.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,889 shares of company stock worth $89,248. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Catalent Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CTLT opened at $45.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.01. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.45 and a twelve month high of $110.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.05, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.23.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.44 million. On average, research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Featured Stories

