Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,967,742 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,065 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.77% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $180,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 395.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $64.27 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.28 and a 52-week high of $125.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.56.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 18.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IFF shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Societe Generale cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $122.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

