New York Life Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 68.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,350 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 46,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 61,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 11.3% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 182.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $15.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $24.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -360.00%.

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

