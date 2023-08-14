Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 231,685 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 577,915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 231,685 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.83% of Insulet worth $184,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 101,333.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $382,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,095 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Insulet by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $452,016,000 after buying an additional 474,545 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,275,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1,207.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,276,000 after acquiring an additional 138,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,671,000.

PODD has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $328.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Insulet from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Insulet from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.57.

PODD opened at $225.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 253.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $278.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.83. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $208.54 and a 1 year high of $335.91.

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total value of $4,073,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,732,749.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Luciana Borio sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.38, for a total value of $141,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,943. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total value of $4,073,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,732,749.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,063 shares of company stock valued at $4,658,561 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

