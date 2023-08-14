Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Thursday.

Montrose Environmental Group Stock Up 6.7 %

NYSE:MEG opened at $39.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.75. Montrose Environmental Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.64 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 545,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,460,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 277,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the first quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

