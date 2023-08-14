Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Truist Financial

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on Peakstone Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an underperform rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.
Peakstone Realty Trust Stock Performance
Peakstone Realty Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Peakstone Realty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.77%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peakstone Realty Trust
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $450,000. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $296,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $705,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $8,713,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Peakstone Realty Trust
Peakstone Realty Trust is an internally managed, publicly registered real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.
