Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Truist Financial

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on Peakstone Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an underperform rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Peakstone Realty Trust stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.91. Peakstone Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Peakstone Realty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $450,000. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $296,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $705,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $8,713,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peakstone Realty Trust is an internally managed, publicly registered real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

