Bank of America Increases Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Price Target to $8.25

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $7.00 to $8.25 in a research report report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on HLLY. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Holley from $6.50 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Holley from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Holley from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Holley in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Holley from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.25.

NYSE HLLY opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.10 million, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.63. Holley has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $8.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average is $3.41.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Holley had a net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $175.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Holley’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Holley will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLLY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Holley during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Holley by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Holley by 1,196.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 9,115 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Holley during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Holley during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

