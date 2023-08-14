abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 177 at Morgan Stanley

abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 213 ($2.72) to GBX 177 ($2.26) in a report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

SLFPF has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 215 ($2.75) to GBX 200 ($2.56) in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of abrdn from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of abrdn from GBX 85 ($1.09) to GBX 80 ($1.02) in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of abrdn from GBX 210 ($2.68) to GBX 195 ($2.49) in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Panmure Gordon lowered shares of abrdn from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average target price of $171.71.

abrdn stock opened at $2.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.59. abrdn has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $3.06.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

