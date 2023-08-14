abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 177 at Morgan Stanley

abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 213 ($2.72) to GBX 177 ($2.26) in a report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
SLFPF has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 215 ($2.75) to GBX 200 ($2.56) in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of abrdn from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of abrdn from GBX 85 ($1.09) to GBX 80 ($1.02) in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of abrdn from GBX 210 ($2.68) to GBX 195 ($2.49) in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Panmure Gordon lowered shares of abrdn from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average target price of $171.71.
View Our Latest Analysis on SLFPF
abrdn Stock Performance
abrdn Company Profile
abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than abrdn
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- As Exxon Mobil Consolidates, Is A New Rally Bubbling Up?
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- How to Invest in Social Media
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.