Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Truist Financial

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PLYM. BNP Paribas upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PLYM

Plymouth Industrial REIT Price Performance

Plymouth Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $22.50 on Friday. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of $15.59 and a 52-week high of $23.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is -187.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 178.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 73.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 24.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.